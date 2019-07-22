More than 1,000 people turn out for memorial to murdered Aberdeen oil worker

An event paying tribute to an Aberdeen oil worker saw more than 1,000 people attend.

Hundreds of bikers accompanied the family of Steven Donaldson from Arbroath’s Victoria Park to Kinnordy in Kirriemuir, where is body was discovered in June 2018.

Residents lined the streets of towns and villages on the route to greet the convoy as they made the journey, just days before what would have been his 29th birthday.

Organised by Banff plant worker Billy Connell, the event paid tribute to Steven, who was known for his love of fast cars and powerful motorcycles.

The event, which saw the road to the Kinnordy Lock Park completely blocked by the number of people attending, was described as a “fitting tribute” by Steven’s sister Lori.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were convicted of Mr Donaldson’s murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Pentland ordered they serve a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively.

His ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass, who gave birth to her victim’s baby earlier this year, was found guilty of culpable homicide and jailed for 10 years after she lured Mr Donaldson to his death.

Jurors heard during the trial that he had been attacked by the two men after heading to a playpark to meet his former girlfriend. He was later taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve car park.

All three killers have since appealed their convictions.