More than 1,000 people sign up for Aberdeen garden waste charge on first day

More than 1,000 applications were received for a controversial £30 garden waste permit on the first day residents could sign up.

Earlier this year the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration announced the introduction of the new fee for taking away garden waste.

The permits will see a special “tamperproof” sticker fixed to their brown bin after paying the fee.

The move was introduced to help the cash-strapped council raise money after facing budget cuts of £41.2 million.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill, a vocal opponent of the scheme, said a constituent had been in touch with him to say she had experienced issues with the website when trying to sign up.

However, council bosses claim there was “no issue” with the website, with more than 1,000 successful applications made by early afternoon yesterday.

Mr Yuill said: “That’s not what my constituent told me and she said one of her friends had tried to register and was told there was no garden waste collections from her address, which is a bit of a shock to her since she used to get collections.

“I’m delighted that any problems have been sorted out but I still think it is a rubbish idea.”

Critics claim the charge will be bad for recycling rates and the environment, while residents claim the council should provide these services from council tax.

The new permits will be valid from September 1 until August 31 2020.

They will cost £30 regardless of what time of the year it is purchased, will be registered to an address, cannot be transferred to another property and will not be refunded if an individual moves house.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council bosses said they have adopted a similar subscription model as other local authorities, allowing them to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee which falls below that charged in other areas.

They have also stressed that collections are optional and they will continue to offer guidance to anyone interested in alternatives such as composting.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “There was no issue with the website.

“The ‘MyServices’ link was available from 8am on Monday morning, with the first application received at 8.13am.

“A second link was made live on the ‘Garden Waste’ information page at 9.30am.

“More than 1,000 successful applications were received by early afternoon yesterday.”