More than 1,000 patients seen at Aberdeen A&E in four hours

More than 1,000 people attended Aberdeen’s accident and emergency department in the past week, according to new figures.

NHS Grampian reports the information on a weekly basis and also includes the number of patients who failed to attend appointments.

The latest figures, which cover from January 14 to January 20, show 1,098 people attended the emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) in Foresterhill Road.

There were 416 people who visited A&E at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, while 293 patients attended A&E at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) in Westburn Road.

A total of 84.8% of patients at ARI were admitted or discharged within four hours, compared to 95.7% at Dr Gray’s and 97.3% at RACH.

A total of 7,807 people went to outpatient departments at ARI, with 492 (6%) failing to turn up.

In Elgin, 1,585 people went to the hospital as outpatients, and 80 patients (5%) did not attend previously agreed appointments at the hospital.

At RACH, the outpatients centre saw 755 patients pass through its doors, while 51 children who had agreed sessions (6%) failed to show up for their appointment.