More than 1,000 parade down Aberdeen’s Union Street for Armed Forces Day

More than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel paraded through the city centre today to mark Armed Forces Day.

The event saw pipe bands, marching personnel and vintage WWII military vehicles, make their way down Union Street from Albyn Place to the Castlegate.

Spectators waved free hand-held flags handed out by the 47th Aberdeen Girl Guides.

Lord-Lieutenant Barney Crockett said: “Aberdeen always embraces this opportunity to say thank you to serving and former military personnel for their service to the country by turning out in large numbers to watch the parade.

“It’s heart-warming to see spectators’ young and old pay tribute to the British Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication and efforts to keep us safe in the UK and across the globe.”