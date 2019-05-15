More than 1,000 north-east properties left without power after lorry driver hits major cable

More than 1,000 people were left without power after a lorry driver hit a major cable.

Homes and businesses in the AB21, AB41 and AB51 areas lost supply at around 1.30pm yesterday.

The area includes parts of Dyce and Newmachar.

A lorry driver made contact with the cable after accidentally throwing a ratchet strap over the line this afternoon.

Engineers were on site to safely remove the ratchet and carry out repairs.

However, to do so, SSEN had to temporarily isolate supplies to some customers in the area.

Roughly 1,200 customers were initially impacted, and by 4.30pm, supply was fully restored.

An SSEN spokeswoman apologised to customers for the “inconvenience” and thanked them for “their patience”.