More than 1,000 motorists caught driving on north-east roads without licence

More than 1,000 people in the north-east have been caught driving without a licence.

Figures released through Freedom of Information show that in the division there were 1,077 people on the road without a licence.

A similar regional breakdown reveals there were 1,905 careless driving offences in the north-east.

While the force said it was unable to provide specific figures on the numbers of underage drivers, it confirmed the statistics did include under-17s.

Figures for dangerous driving are also available and show there were 463 offences detected.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “I am particularly concerned about the number of offenders driving on our roads without a licence.”

Inspector Neil Morrison, from the roads policing team, said: “Anyone who drives without a licence, including those who are underage, will be dealt with robustly.

“If you have concerns regarding someone who may be driving without the correct documentation you can report the information to the police by telephoning 101.”