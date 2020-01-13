More than 1,000 homes left without power across north-east following high winds

More than 1,000 north-east homes have been left with no power, after seven main network faults have been reported.

A number of postcodes across the region have been affected by outages, caused by high winds in the area.

Those living in postcodes in the AB51, AB31, AB21, AB55, AB41, AB37 and AB53 have all been affected.

This includes homes in Meikle Wartle, various villages around the Banchory area, Fintry, around the Keith area, Pitmedden, Turriff and more.

A Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) spokesman said: “There are around 1,000 customers in total affected by seven main network faults.

“It is due to high winds.”

Engineers are currently on site, aiming to restore power later this evening.

A full list of postcodes can be found online at www.ssen.co.uk/Powertrack