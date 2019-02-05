More than 1,000 criminals ordered to do unpaid work in Aberdeen

An average of three criminals are ordered to do unpaid work in Aberdeen every day, figures show.

The Scottish Government statistics show 1,153 offenders were given community payback orders in Aberdeen in the 12 months up to the end of March 2018 – an average of 3.1 a day.

That works out as 67 orders for every 10,000 residents – fourth-highest rate in Scotland. The national average is 46.1.

In Aberdeenshire, 696 orders were imposed – 38 per every 10,000. There were 349 orders in Angus – 43.6 for every 10,000, and 357 in Moray – 53.6 for every 10,000.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “From refurbishing and redecorating local facilities to gritting roads in cold weather, unpaid work projects make a real difference to communities.

“With the total number of hours in Scotland around seven million, and evidence showing those released from a short prison sentence are reconvicted almost twice as often as those given orders, the value of community sentences is clear.”

In the same period, drug treatment and testing orders were imposed in Aberdeen nine times, in Aberdeenshire 15 times and in Moray four times.

None were imposed in Angus.