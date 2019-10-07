More than 1,000 Aberdeen homes affected by power cut

More than 1000 Aberdeen homes have been hit by a power cut this afternoon

In total 1070 properties across 77 postcode areas in the Mastrick and Northfield area were without power.

SSE have confirmed more than 400 have since have supplies restored.

The affected postcodes included are all in the AB15 and AB16 areas.

The issue was reported to SSE at 11.43am, with an engineer due on site at 12pm.

The utility provider hopes to have power restored by 2pm, and have apologised for the loss of supply.

A SSE spokeswoman said: “We were aware of the issue at 11.40am and at that point 1070 customers were affected.

“There is 640 homes currently still without power and we hope to have it restored by 2pm.

“The power cut was caused by something coming in contact with the overhead wires.”