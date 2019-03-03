More than 100 volunteers sign up to help disadvantaged young people in north-east

More than 100 volunteers have signed up to a scheme which supports disadvantaged young people in the north-east.

MCR Pathways’ Young Scottish Talent initiative was launched last year and works in six schools.

The organisation recently welcomed its 100th volunteer – but bosses say more are needed to help young people fulfil their potential.

Founder Iain MacRitchie said: “The programme is making a huge difference to so many youngsters.

“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming a mentor.”