More than 100 properties on Aberdeen’s Union Street left without power

More than 100 properties on Union Street were left without power today due to an underground cable fault.

The power in the AB10 postcode area was affected by the issue shortly after 4.15pm.

Engineers were dispatched and the power was restored shortly before 5pm.

A Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) spokeswoman said: “Our engineers were alerted to reports of a fault on the high voltage electricity network serving Aberdeen at 4.16pm this afternoon.

“This affected around 100 properties in the area.

“Our engineers immediately attended the local substation to restore power to properties affected as quickly as possible and I can confirm power was restored at 4.48pm

“This power cut was caused by an underground cable fault which our teams will now investigate, Our first priority is to safely restore power to our customers as quickly as we can.

“We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused, thanking them for their patience as our engineers worked to restore power as quickly as possible.”