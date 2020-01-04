Number seeking treatment for eating disorders in north-east rises

More than 100 admissions have been made for adults and children seeking treatment at a north-east eating disorder clinic in the last five years, new figures have shown.

The figures released under freedom of information show 106 adults have been treated at the Eden Unit at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen since 2014.

In 2014-15, a total of 24 admissions were made to the unit, eventually reducing to 15 in 2017-18.

However, this rose again in the last year, when 21 admissions were recorded for patients seeking treatment.

North-east MSP Tom Mason said: “Both adults and youngsters feel pressure to look a certain way and this can often be escalated by what they see on TV, for example.

“The situation is alarming but I’m glad people are realising they may be suffering from an eating disorder and are therefore being seen to.”

The figures also show 17 patients were discharged from hospital in 2018-2019, down from a five-year high of 24 in 2015-16.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “The figures show a downward trend in admissions since 2014-15. This comes despite the population of the region increasing during the same period.

“The Eden Unit at Royal Cornhill Hospital takes referrals from NHS Grampian, NHS Highland, NHS Tayside, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles as well as occasional out-of-area referrals.

“In most cases, patient admissions are a proactive way to prevent their condition from escalating in severity. The majority of eating disorder patients can usually expect realistic improvements to be possible in outpatient settings.”