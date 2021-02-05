More than 10 Aberdeenshire schools closed for all pupils due to bad weather conditions

Bad weather conditions across the north-east have caused 14 schools in Aberdeenshire to close today.

An amber weather warning has been ongoing since 3pm yesterday, with heavy snow affecting some of the more rural towns and villages.

Flooding has also been reported in some parts of the region.

Some schools across Aberdeenshire that had been open to children of essential workers and vulnerable children have been forced to close.

Online learning has instead been issued for all pupils.

Alford Academy and Alford Primary have both been shut, listing adverse weather conditions as the reason.

Ballater school has been closed due to continued poor weather and forecast as well as ongoing issues with power supplies in the area.

Cluny school decided to shut yesterday due to the amber weather warning of snow which could lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities.

Cragievar and Drumblade schools closed due to ongoing snow accumulation and bad road conditions.

Monymusk and Rhynie schools are both shut because of the amber weather warning and the adverse conditions.

The other closed schools are:

Braemar

Kincardine O’Neil

Logie Coldstone

Lumphanan

Lumsden

Tarland

School transport is not operating at four premises, with the schools only opening for local pupils.

They are Aboyne Academy, Auchterless School, Meldrum Academy and Turriff Academy.

School closure updates can be found here.