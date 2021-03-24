More than £1 million worth of cannabis seized in Peterhead

More than £1 million worth of cannabis has been seized in Peterhead following a series of raids.

Four men, aged 44, 42, 31 and 24 have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Officers from the police’s organised crime and counter-terrorism unit conducted searches at four properties in the town on Monday and Tuesday.

They seized cannabis with a street value of more than £1 million.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and all four men are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 24.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”