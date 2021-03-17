More than £1.5m planned to improve north-east harbours

More than £1.5m in capital investment is planned for north-east harbours.

Aberdeenshire Council’s harbours sub-committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the upcoming works programme for 2021/22.

Members sitting on the sub-committee are to be asked to consider and endorse both the revenue works programme and the capital works programme outlined for the upcoming financial year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s budget is due to be set today, March 17, therefore final works, costs and budget may be subject to change.

If the sub-committee agrees the proposed programmes, they will then be considered at the relevant area committees for final approval.

The council’s capital works programme has already been given the go-ahead at the area committee level.

A total of £1,665,000 is planned under capital investment, with £865,000 of this going to Banff Harbour Marina for work on its railway jetty and east pier, which is currently ongoing. The remaining £800,000 is to be invested in Stonehaven Harbour for sheet pile replacement.

Members are also asked to endorse the revenue budget for harbours across the region, with £306,000 provisionally allocated.

Initial figures suggest that £78,000 is proposed for Macduff Harbour, £73,500 for Banff Harbour Marina, £28,000 for Portsoy Harbour and £5,000 for Rosehearty.

For Stonehaven, £52,500 is proposed, £65,500 for Gourdon and £3,500 for Johnshaven.

The money will mainly go towards general maintenance, as well as dredging, vermin control and CCTV installation.

A total of £2,567,000 will also be set aside in a reserve fund if there is money available.

A report, which will be discussed at the committee, said: “Budgets for 2021/22 have not yet been agreed so works and costs/budgets associated are at present indicative.

“It is proposed to report back to the harbours sub-committee and area committee this summer with an update on the planned programmes once all the available budgets and 2020-21 year-end positions have been finalised.”