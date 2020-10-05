More sport and leisure facilities to reopen in the north-east from today

More swimming pools and fitness rooms across the north-east will reopen from today.

In the third part of a phased approach, Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities at Portlethen Swimming Pool, Huntly Swimming Pool, Turriff Swimming Pool, and Westhill Swimming Pool will reopen during October.

It is hoped the reopening of the facilities will increase the capacity to meet the needs of sports clubs.

Huntly Pool will reopen from today while Westhill and Turriff Pool will reopen from October 12.

Portlethen Pool is scheduled to reopen on October 19.

Work continues to develop a swimming lesson programme at each reopened facility.

All customers are asked to book and pay for their chosen activity before attending. Bookings are available six days in advance via Live Life Aberdeenshire’s online system.

While Live Life Aberdeenshire is operating on a reduced basis, membership options will not be available and participation will be on a Pay as You Go basis until further notice. Active Aberdeenshire memberships continue to be suspended.