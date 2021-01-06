More snow and ice expected to hit the north-east this week

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice for the north-east.

The Met Office has forecasted snow could lead to icy surfaces in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The warning comes into force from 3pm today this afternoon and will last until 11.59pm tomorrow.

On Friday, people can expect heavy snow showers which could make driving conditions difficult and disrupt travel.

The yellow warning for snow has been issued from midnight on Friday until noon.

A Met Office statement said: “A band of sleet and snow will arrive across north-west Scotland this afternoon and move southeastwards across most parts of Scotland overnight, clearing southwards tomorrow morning.”

Wednesday will get off to an #icy start in places. There'll be showers, some #wintry, with the best of the early #sunshine in the northwest pic.twitter.com/ZZMjYWXpaA — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2021

It added: “1cm-2cm (0.3-0.7ins) snow is likely to settle at low levels quite widely with 3cm-6cm (1.1ins-2.3ins) above 200m, and up to 10cm (3.9ins) above 300m.

“Rain is more likely around some coasts, and snow may also turn to rain at low levels inland before clearing to leave a risk of ice on untreated surfaces on Thursday morning.

“Following the clearance of the rain, sleet and snow on Thursday morning, much of inland Scotland will be dry for most of the day.

“However, snow showers will then follow into northern Scotland on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening.”

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, and people should expect longer journey times.