More Santa Paws tickets released: Get your dog’s photo taken with Santa at Aberdeen bar

A new competition that invites pet owners to have photos of their dog taken with Santa has been extended for an extra day.

Evening Express contest Santa Paws will take place on December 7 from noon until 4pm at Six Degrees North but tickets will now also be available for Sunday December 8.

Donations of £5 per dog will be taken, which goes towards children’s charity Charlie House.

All entries will be featured in a supplement in the newspaper on December 12, alongside voting coupons on December 12 and 13.