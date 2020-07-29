More rail services to return to north-east next week

The number of trains running to and from the north-east will be increased next week, ScotRail has announced.

From Monday, more than 90% of scheduled services will operate across the network, with full capacity at peak times.

ScotRail has taken the decision ahead of the start of the school term on August 11, which it says could result in more demand.

However, many seats will have to remain empty to accommodate physical distancing.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “Thanks to the hard work of staff across Scotland’s railway, we’ll operate as close to a normal timetable as possible from Monday August 3.

“Like businesses across the world, we continue to face challenges caused by coronavirus, but we will have every available train in service from August 3.

“We do need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices, because physical distancing can’t be guaranteed.

“Customers who do travel with ScotRail should follow our five rules for safer travel, including the wearing of a face covering on trains and at stations.”