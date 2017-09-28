More Aberdeen pupils taught in classes of 30 or more

The number of Aberdeen primary school children in large classes has gone up by 20% in three years.

New figures show there are 63 classes of 30 or more pupils across the city – involving almost 2,000 pupils.

That is a significant increase since 2014 when there were 1,630 young people affected across 52 classrooms.

Scottish Government guidelines state primary one and composite classes should not exceed 25 pupils, although primary three to four classes can have as many as 30 pupils, with primary four to seven classrooms limited to a maximum of 33.

The city council said none of those caps had been breached despite the rise – which means 1,955 pupils now have to share teachers’ attention with at least 29 others.

The average roll for the bigger classes has now topped 31.

Councillor David Cameron, education spokesman for the SNP group, said: “Hopefully the investment the Scottish Government is making in education will help bring down class sizes in future years.”