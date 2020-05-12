More people in north-east checking if partner has violent history

More residents have checked if their partners have a history of violence over the past month compared to the same period last year.

The Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland gives people the right to ask if their current partner may have an abusive past.

The legislation, which was launched six years ago, also gives police the power to tell someone if they think they may be at risk.

New figures have revealed a total of 20 requests were made by concerned residents in the north-east between March 23 to April 27 this year – compared to 12 during the month of April last year.

During the same period 262 requests were made across Scotland compared to 219 applications last year.

The legislation, known as Clare’s Law, is named after Clare Wood who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in Greater Manchester in 2009.

The 36-year-old single mum from Salford had been unaware of George Appleton’s history of violence against women.

Her father, Michael Brown, who is originally from Aberdeen but now lives in West Yorkshire, has campaigned tirelessly to help protect other victims of domestic abuse.

He believes her death would have been avoidable if she had known about her partner’s violent background.

He said: “There’s an underlying problem in this country, domestic abuse is just running riot and I don’t see the reason for it.

“Lockdown has exaggerated the problem. All you’re doing is exasperating the situation.

“If you have a dodgy relationship with your partner and you’re stuck in the same four rooms and the same four walls 24/7, then it will certainly show even more.”

Michael says the legislation could help save the lives of many victims of domestic abuse.

He said: “It could be a lifesaver to some people. I’ve campaigned for this all over the country, and the police forces have said it’s a great help.

“At one time they couldn’t put forward that information. My daughter was in that position and I thought it was a travesty of justice.

“The fact was this lad had a history of violence towards women, and the police investigating couldn’t tell my daughter because of data protection.

“I’m delighted with Clares Law and I know it has saved lives.”

Assistant Chief Constable Duncan Sloan, lead for Major Crime and Public Protection, Police Scotland, said: “Domestic abuse is an ongoing threat in our local communities and there remains an increased risk as people continue to observe isolation and physical distancing guidance.

“Police Scotland will not tolerate domestic abuse, tackling it and preventing it is a priority for us and that has not changed because of COVID 19.”

Concerned individuals can make requests to Police Scotland.

Disclosures are always made in person to the applicant and are never made in writing or through documentation.

If you are being abused or know anyone at risk of abuse, contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Support is also available through Scotland’s domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234, where help is available 24/7.