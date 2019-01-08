More than 100 homes in north-east hit by power cuts

More than 100 properties in four areas of the north-east are without power this morning, some of which have been affected for almost 12 hours.

More than 93 homes near Pitmedden, with an AB41 postcode, reported a loss of supply shortly after 8am.

SSEN has said engineers are working to restore power and hope to have those affected reconnected by 11am.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers are focused on returning the supply as quickly as possible, and we will carry out a fault investigation once we have restored the supply.”

A number of properties near Auchnagatt and Peterhead are also without power this morning.

In Peterhead, 60 customers are currently without power, after a fault which was reported at 8.54am, and the energy giant hopes that power can be restored by 12pm.

A spokesman said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s fault in Peterhead and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely carry out repairs as quickly as possible.”

And in the Kinneff area, a number properties with an AB39 or DD10 postcode have been without power since around 10pm yesterday, with SSEN hoping to have the supply restored by 10am.

In both cases, SSEN has apologised for the issue and advised customers to call 105 or send a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) for more information.