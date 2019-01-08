More north-east homes hit by power cuts

Properties in two areas of the north-east are without power this morning, some of which have been affected for almost 12 hours.

Some homes near Pitmedden, with an AB41 postcode, reported a loss of supply shortly after 8am.

SSEN has said engineers are working to restore power and hope to have those affected reconnected by 11am.

In the Kinneff area, a number properties with an AB39 or DD10 postcode have been without power since around 10pm yesterday, with SSEN hoping to have the supply restored by 10am.

In both cases, SSEN has apologised for the issue and advised customers to call 105 or send a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) for more information.