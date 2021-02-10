North-east sees 27 deaths linked to Covid in first week of February

New figures show the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the NHS Grampian area has decreased.

The latest figures covering the first week of February also show the number of deaths nationally has fallen.

The statistics released by the National Records of Scotland show 27 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area last week, compared to 33 from the previous week.

So far this year 162 people have died in the NHS Grampian area where Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the latest deaths, which were registered between February 1 and 7, 17 were in Aberdeen, an increase of two from the previous week’s total of 15.

There were seven in Aberdeenshire, compared to 16 from the previous week and three in Moray, compared to two the previous week.

Across the country, 8,726 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate, down 70 on the last week.

The majority of deaths happened in hospital at 281, with 68 in care homes, 22 at home or in a non-institutional setting and three in other institutions.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for NRS, said “Each statistic represents the loss of a loved one for families across the country.

“The latest figures show a very small reduction in the number of deaths compared with the previous week. Whilst it is too soon to conclude whether this is the start of a sustained fall in the number of deaths it is nevertheless a positive sign.

“Our report also shows that deaths from all causes are 21% above average for this time of year. Most of these excess deaths occurred at home or in hospital, whilst the number of deaths in care homes were just below average for this time of year.”