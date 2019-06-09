More north-east areas get access to superfast broadband

More areas across the north-east can now upgrade to faster broadband through a national scheme.

The £442 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) programme will allow more than 930,000 premises to connect to the new network.

The service, which has now arrived in Newmachar, is also available in New Deer, Portlethen, Balmedie, Fraserburgh, Rosehearty and Peterhead.

Members of the DSSB team were out in Newmachar where they were joined by Aberdeenshire’s Council east Garioch ward councillor Dominic Lonchay, and Roddy Matheson, economic development service manager at Aberdeenshire Council.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sara Budge, director of the DSSB programme, said: “Local people need to sign up for the new, faster services with an internet service provider as upgrades are not automatic.”

She added: “The difference having fibre broadband can make is amazing.”