More libraries in Aberdeen to reopen doors to readers

Book lovers will be able to visit their favourite libraries across Aberdeen again when more reopen next week.

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, Aberdeen City Libraries will begin reopening more services.

Kincorth and Woodside Libraries will be welcoming readers back for browsing, borrowing and computer access from Monday.

Aberdeen Central Library is already open, alongside Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Cove, Culter, Dyce, Mastrick and Tillydrone libraries.

Council education convener M. Taqueer Malik said: “Our library service has done a tremendous job in providing click and collect and home library services since July last year and it’s great that we are now able to welcome back our customers in person while still maintaining full access to our wide range of digital online resources including eBooks and eNewspapers.”

Figures indicated a significant upsurge in people using local libraries’ online resources since they first closed in March last year.

Readers have embraced the digital library offering with online membership registration increasing by 310% year-on-year. The usage of digital resources increased by over 200%.

Vice-convener of education Claire Imrie, said: “The take up of the digital services during lockdown has been nothing short of staggering. We know how important the library service is to our users and the local communities, so we are delighted to be able to welcome people back into our buildings.”