More improvement needed at Aberdeen primary school

An Aberdeen primary school has got better – but must increase the pace of improvements, inspectors have said.

After carrying out an inspection, Education Scotland officials expressed concerns in September 2018 about leadership and the approach to wellbeing at Milltimber Primary and nursery.

After returning in September, inspectors have now published their report.

It said: “Staff are beginning to improve their approach to planning learning and senior leaders have begun to monitor children’s progress.

“Staff are more involved in school improvement activities. They are responding positively to increased opportunities to lead and participate in groups to help improve the school.”

It added: “Overall the pace of improvement needs to increase.

“We will liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve. We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within 12 months.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We note the findings in the report and acknowledge the progress made over the last year.

“We are continuing to work with the school to help them address the recommendations from the initial report.”