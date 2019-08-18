More funding for north-east childcare providers to help increase hours

Childcare providers in a north-east council have been given more funding to deliver the Scottish Government’s expansion of free hours for children.

Partner providers were given funding of £162,165 from Moray Council.

Torridon Education Group received more than £26,000 across its four settings in Moray, Noah’s Ark Developmental Playgroup was awarded nearly £22,000 and Earthtime for All received nearly £5,000.

Manager for Torridon Lauren Hayward said: “We wouldn’t have been able to complete the work we needed to increase capacity and offer the full-time hours for children without this financial support from Moray Council and the Scottish Government.

“The funding has allowed us to improve our outdoor space, provide more training for staff and ensure the continuation of high standard.”