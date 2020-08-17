More flights to take off at Aberdeen International Airport from today

More flights are set to take off at Aberdeen International Airport from today.

Wizz Air’s Gdansk service will now operate three flights a week, an increase from two flights a week previously. It follows the route restarting by the Hungarian airline last month.

Scandinavian Airlines’ (SAS) Stavanger service has also increased to 11 flights a week from today to help those needing to travel to Norway.

Popular destination Faro also restarted from Aberdeen International Airport on Friday with Ryanair.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “These are really positive steps for our airport and we warmly welcome the decision by Wizz Air and SAS to increase the frequency of flights.

“Ryanair has already been servicing Alicante and Malaga from our airport and Faro adds an additional offering to our passengers.

“After a number of really challenging months and with lockdown beginning to show signs of easing, it is reassuring to see a number of routes restarting and frequencies increasing from Aberdeen.

“As the traffic slowly builds we have also increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures. Bringing back business safely remains a key priority.

“This further complements the other services that are available from all of our airline partners.”

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are pleased to be increasing the number of flights from Aberdeen International Airport to Gdansk to three times a week, connecting more of our customers in Scotland to the beautiful port city on the Baltic coast of Poland.”

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said: “Ryanair is delighted to announce that it is restoring the Aberdeen to Faro route, as part of its Summer 2020 schedule.”

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings whilst all staff will be provided with PPE, including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe, physical distancing wherever possible.

The airport has also enhanced its already thorough cleaning regimes with a specific focus on the regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.