More flights from Aberdeen planned for 2020

A number of flights to and from Aberdeen International Airport will increase next year.

One of the routes set to increase is Logainair’s service to Norwich, which will operate daily except for Saturdays.

Its managing director Jonathan Hinkles told the Evening Express: “We expect to have some modest addition of flight frequency on the route for summer 2020, which we are in the process of finalising.

“We also expect to increase seat capacity on our Aberdeen-Sumburgh route for summer 2020.”

He added: “We launch services from Aberdeen to East Midlands and Haugesund on February 24 and our Newquay route takes off on April 1, with non-stop services introduced over the summer.”

A Wideroe spokeswoman said: “We are planning to maintain our two daily flights to Bergen.

“We are constantly evaluating our frequency in relation to demand, charges and taxes.”

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We continue to offer flights to Aberdeen from Luton and Geneva. We always work closely with all of our airports to review new opportunities should they become available.”