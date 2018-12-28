More disruption as north-east rail services cancelled

Aberdeen rail travellers are facing another day of delays with more trains cancelled.

ScotRail confirmed the following services have been scrapped today:

05.54 Inverness to Aberdeen was cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

0713 Inverurie to Aberdeen was cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

10:25 Aberdeen to Montrose due 11:10 will be cancelled due to a train fault

11:58 Montrose to Aberdeen due 12:52 will be cancelled due to a train fault

13:12 Aberdeen to Edinburgh due 15:33 will be cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

15.29 Inverness to Stonehaven cancelled due to a shortage of signalling staff

16:38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven due 16:58 will be cancelled due to a shortage of signalling staff

ScotRail advised alternative road transport has been arranged from Inverness to Stonehaven and have asked travellers to speak to station staff for further information.

North-east rail commuters have been faced with disruption this month because of cancellations, diversions and fewer coaches.

Delays have been blamed on trains being in maintenance and the late arrival of high-speed InterCity trains, impacting on ScotRail while training staff in time for the new timetable.

This was also exacerbated by a dispute ScotRail was involved in with the RMT trade union about staff working on rest days.

The issue was resolved on December 5 – but it is taking time for ScotRail to catch up on the training.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption – the vast majority of our services have run, and we’re working hard to improve that.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of a cancellation is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on our website or mobile app.”