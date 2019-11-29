More contenters revealed for Sports Personality of the Year awards

More contenders have been revealed for the Sports Personality of the Year awards, which will be presented in Aberdeen next month.

The nominations for the greatest sporting moment of the year and the world sport star of the year have been announced ahead of the event at P&J Live.

American trio Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and Tiger Woods are among the six nominees for world sport star of the year.

Kenya runner Eliud Kipchoge, who last month became the first athlete in history to run a marathon in under two hours, South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and Australian cricketer Steve Smith complete the shortlist.

Footballing exploits make up half the six nominations for the greatest sporting moment.

Liverpool’s fourth goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final sealed an unlikely comeback from a 3-0 first-leg defeat, while Vincent Kompany’s goal against Leicester City put Manchester City on the brink of the Premier League title.

England’s cricketers also feature for their World Cup win and the Ashes test victory at Headingley.

And golfer Suzann Pettersen sealing victory for Europe in the Solheim Cup with her final putt at Gleneagles.

The results for both categories will be revealed at the ceremony on December 15.