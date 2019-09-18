More consultation required on plans for new Aberdeen school

Further consultation is required on plans to build a new replacement primary school in Aberdeen.

A proposal of application notice was submitted this month to the city council to build the “major development” on the site of the former St Machar Primary School on Harris Drive, Tillydrone.

Pupils from Riverbank School would move to the new school under the proposals.

But a letter by Gale Beattie, chief officer of strategic place planning at the council, said further consultation is needed, including notifying properties that lie on Coningham Gardens, Formartine Road and Harris Drive.

A public event about the plans should also be held.