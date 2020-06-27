More consultation needed for two Aberdeen developments

Two firms planning to gather views on major Aberdeen developments have been told more consultation is needed.

Comer Homes Group hopes to build up to 150 homes on land to the south and west of Deeside Brae.

It planned to host an online public consultation event on August 6 from 3pm until 6pm on the site www.leggartbrae.com.

However, planners have now said the three-hour period is insufficient, and should run for at least four hours, until 7pm or 8pm on the chosen date.

In a letter to the developers officers also said the website should allow a function where questions and comments can be made and responded to, perhaps via a live chat feature or video conference call facility.

First Endeavour LLP had also submitted a proposal of application notice for its development at South Esplanade West, which would see the demolition of existing commercial buildings and a residential development of up to 350 homes created.

It proposed to host an online consultation event in either June or July, with the date still to be confirmed, and notified councillors for the Torry and Ferryhill ward, as well as the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward.

However, planners said it would need to also notify the community council at Kincorth and Castlehill and Pittodrie as there is no community council in Torry or Ferryhill and they are the nearest areas.

It added posters would need to be put in place with details in prominent areas for at least seven days prior to the event, as well as notifying all business premises and residential properties to the south of the site.