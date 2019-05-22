More complaints made over defunct north-east wedding catering firm

More reports have been made to Trading Standards over a defunct wedding catering firm.

Allegations had emerged of misconduct by Salt and Sauce and its parent company, Gilbert and Joseph, which was officially dissolved on March 26.

The Evening Express previously spoke to five brides who were left shocked and panicked by the sudden closure of the firm they had booked for their big day.

Several reported the firm and its managing director, Chris Tonner, to Police Scotland and one had made a complaint to the Trading Standards department at Aberdeen City Council.

Now, a further five reports have been submitted since the end of last week to Trading Standards at the city council.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “To date there have been six complaints in total received by Trading Standards re Gilbert & Joseph Ltd, trading as Salt and Sauce.”

Aberdeenshire Council said no reports have been made about the company to its Trading Standards department.

It is understood Police Scotland is still in the process of investigating the reports made by the couples.

Some of those affected claim Mr Tonner wrapped up the company without their knowledge, leaving them without a caterer for their big day.

Two of the couples also showed evidence to the Evening Express of invoices for payments sent by the company both the day before and several weeks after the firm folded.

Many of those impacted found out through their venue or through a social media page on a Facebook group.

Neither Mr Tonner nor any representatives of the company could be reached for comment.

One bride, who was left £3,000 out of pocket by the company, reported it to the police.

She described the police as being “really good” when they visited on Thursday and hopes justice will be done.

She said: “I know we’re probably not going to get our money back but I just hope he has to face the consequences of what he’s done to so many people.”

Hannah Rochford, who also paid money to the firm and has since contacted the police, was shocked by the number of people who came forward to report the company to Trading Standards or the police.

She said: “The police were great with me when they visited, but now it’s just a case of having as many people as possible coming forward to report what’s happened to them.”