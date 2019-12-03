More Aberdeen trains cancelled due to shortage of staff

A number of Aberdeen rail services have been cancelled again today due to a lack of train crew.

Passengers heading to Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose will be impacted this afternoon after seven trains were either cancelled or will terminate early

According to ScotRail, all six services have been axed today “due to a shortage of train crew”.

These services include;

3.38pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

6.40pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

7.38pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – will terminate at Perth and not call at Dundee, Arbroath, Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

8.28pm Aberdeen to Montrose

9.15pm Aberdeen to Montrose

9.58pm Montrose to Aberdeen

11.02pm Montrose to Aberdeen

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to customers impacted by a small number of cancellations affecting services today.

“Anyone who is delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”