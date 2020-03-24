More Aberdeen retailers shut up shop amid coronavirus fears

The majority of shops at an Aberdeen shopping centre have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores in the Trinity Centre have pulled the shutters in response to the pandemic.

Trespass, The Works, Debenhams and Ernest Jones are among the retailers closed until further notice.

A statement from the Trinity Centre said: “Following the Governments introduction on new, tighter controls to fight the spread of Covid-19, we can confirm the Trinity Centre will be partially closed until further notice.

“Due to Superdrug providing essential goods and services including medication and hygiene supplies we want to make sure our visitors are still able to gain access to these essentials. Please note access will only be available via our new entrance (beside HMV) and all other shops and services will remain closed.

“The centre’s hours will be 9am-5pm (Monday-Saturday) and we will be closed on Sundays.

“A small number of our team will be on hand to make sure our centre remains clean and safe but we ask all our customers to follow government guidelines regarding travel, social distancing and to make sure you only come in if it is essential.

“We’d like to thank our team, retailers and customers for going above and beyond in these very challenging circumstances. We ask all of you to think of others, be kind and stay safe.”

