More than 20 Aberdeen Covid-19 cases linked to Bobbin Bar

Health chiefs have confirmed an outbreak of more than 20 Covid-19 cases linked to an Aberdeen pub.

Several customers and staff at the Bobbin on King Street in Aberdeen have tested positive for the virus.

The bar, which is based across the road from Aberdeen University, is popular with students and local residents.

Sixty-two cases are now linked to the University of Aberdeen, however, they are not being treated as a single cluster.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian’s incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 62 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

“This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“We are aware of a number of cases who have attended at The Bobbin, on King Street, Aberdeen, on or after September 17.

“Aberdeen City Council officers have visited the premises and informed the IMT they are satisfied with the measures in place. The bar has provided full customer lists at the request of the IMT for Test & Protect tracing.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

It is the latest hospitality business to be affected by coronavirus in the city.

The Scottish Government released a list of 28 bars and restaurants hit by Covid 19 in August.