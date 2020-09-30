Moray’s only cinema reopens this weekend

Film fans in Moray will be overjoyed this weekend as the region’s only cinema reopens.

Moray Playhouse in Elgin has been shut since Scotland locked down in March, meaning residents would have had to travel to Inverness or Aberdeen to watch movies on the big screen when cinemas reopened in the summer.

But now an opening date has been confirmed for the cinema.

It will reopen on Friday, with screenings of Bill and Ted Face the Music and Unhinged scheduled.

A statement on their social media revealed that staff had been busy making adjustments to ensure cinema-goers are safe, with full details about this available on their website.

Customers are urged to book online and use contactless payment when they visit.