Temporary street closures surrounding two Elgin primary schools will begin next week amid attempts to ease traffic problems at the gates.

Long-term concerns have persisted outside both Seafield and New Elgin primary schools at drop-off and pick-up times with the police being called on occasion to monitor traffic.

Moray Council has agreed a pilot scheme with surrounding roads to be temporary closed off at bell times to make the area safer for children while encouraging more to walk to class.

Safety concerns have increased in recent years after school crossing patrollers were axed by Moray Council in budget cuts.

The School Streets project, which has already been trialled at New Elgin, will run for nine months with the police having the authority to issue fines to those not complying with the closures.

Residents who live in the surrounding streets are eligible to apply for a permit to enter and leave during the restricted times.

Chris Thompson, project coordinator with Living Streets Scotland, said: “Many pupils at New Elgin and Seafield Primary have been walking, wheeling and cycling to school since the schools joined Wow, the year-round walk to school challenge from Living Streets.

“We’re really pleased to see the official launch, which will reduce traffic outside these schools during the morning and afternoon peaks and make travelling to school on foot or by bike safer, easier and more pleasant for everyone.”

The project was initially due to launch in January but has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Both school head teachers have supported the scheme for improving safety at the gates.

Moray Council will review the closures, which will begin on Monday, once the nine-month pilot project has concluded.