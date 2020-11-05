Moray school to be shut following confirmation of third Covid-19 case

A Moray secondary school will be completely closed tomorrow following a third case of Covid-19 being detected.

It is understood that two cases were discovered at Milne’s High School in Fochabers yesterday.

Lessons continued as normal today while a group of teachers and pupils self-isolated.

However, now Moray Council has confirmed the school will be shut completely tomorrow following confirmation of the third case.

Letters have been sent to parents explaining that the decision was taken due to the “significant number” of pupils and staff who are now self-isolating.

Classes are expected to resume again on Monday.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “As always, we wish anyone who tests positive with Covid-19 a speedy recovery and hope their family stay well.

“After a further positive case was identified the decision was taken to close the school on Friday to allow NHS track and trace to contact all affected individuals.

“This will also facilitate planning and preparation for the return to school on Monday and support for self-isolating pupils, who are continuing their learning remotely.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “The management at the school and at Moray Council have been dealing with this in a professional way and I wish those affected a speedy recovery.

“This shows that there is no room for complacency with this virus, even though the prevalence in Moray more widely has been low.”