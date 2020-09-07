Moray school closed to primary one pupils following positive case of Covid-19

A Lossiemouth school is closed to primary one pupils today after a positive case of Covid-19 was identified within the class.

Parents at St Gerardine Primary School have been asked to keep the P1s at home while the case is investigated.

The school remains open to other year groups.

In a letter shared by parents on social media, headteacher Claire Johnson said last night: “We have been informed this evening of a case of Covid-19 in primary 1.

“We are working closely with the health protection team at NHS Grampian and our chief education officer to ensure all the necessary actions are taken.

“Whilst this is happening, could we please ask that you do not bring your child to school tomorrow.

“The rest of the school remains open so any siblings in any other year groups can attend.

“We will update you tomorrow with further information.

“For general information on Covid-19 please have a look at NHS Inform.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Lossiemouth Community Council has said it has been contacted by several concerned parents and locals and is seeking further information from elected members.

The community council sent their best wishes to the pupil and urged members of the community to follow government advice.