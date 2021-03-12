Moray road shut following two-car crash

A Moray road has been shut due to a two-car crash.
Police, ambulance, and fire crews are currently in attendance on the A941 Elgin-Dufftown road, near Rothes.
It is understood that one car has gone down an embankment and landed on its roof. The road is shut a mile south of Rothes.
#BBirdServiceUpdate #Rothes
Due to a RTA on the A941 between Rothes and Craigellachie, the road has been closed. Service 36 will be delayed and diverted. More information to follow.
— Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) March 12, 2021
Three ambulances and two fire appliances are on-scene.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12.16pm and sent two appliances to the scene.
“We are using cutting gear, chop and blocks and small tools.”
A police spokeswoman confirmed that they were also in attendance and had shut the road.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe