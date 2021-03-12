Moray road shut following two-car crash

A Moray road has been shut due to a two-car crash.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews are currently in attendance on the A941 Elgin-Dufftown road, near Rothes.

It is understood that one car has gone down an embankment and landed on its roof. The road is shut a mile south of Rothes.

Due to a RTA on the A941 between Rothes and Craigellachie, the road has been closed. Service 36 will be delayed and diverted. More information to follow. — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) March 12, 2021

Three ambulances and two fire appliances are on-scene.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12.16pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We are using cutting gear, chop and blocks and small tools.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that they were also in attendance and had shut the road.