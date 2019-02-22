Moray residents facing 4.79% council tax rise

Council tax for people living in Moray could rise by 4.79% in April.

A report to councillors has recommended they approve the council tax increase.

This could see some properties in the highest band paying out an extra £141 a year – around £53 more than they would have been expected to pay if the increase had only been 3%.

Councillors have also been asked to approve additional savings of £2.1 million on top of the already considered £7.9 million, with “significant further savings to be required” next year.

Some of these savings will come from closing two libraries and reducing opening hours at four others across the region and increasing the cost of music tuition by 20%.

The budget also confirms no swimming pools in the region will be closed following a “use it or lose it” campaign launched last month.

The council will also save £120,000 on school transport due to this year’s summer holidays lasting a week longer.

Councillors have also been told in the report that as a result of the savings “there will be a reduction of 88 jobs”.

The report states: “The council’s revenue budget is unsustainable, even in the short term, with a balanced budget achieved for 2019/20 by use of reserves above that recommended by the council’s Reserves Policy.

“This use is seen as a short-term contingency. Significant further savings are forecast to be required in 2020/21.

“To minimise the level of savings required, Council Tax is proposed to be increased by the maximum permitted by Scottish Government without incurring sanctions.”

The budget will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.