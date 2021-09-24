Moray registrar retires after conducting more than 850 weddings

A Moray registrar who has helped more than 800 couples tie the knot has said “I do” – to retirement.

Charlie Simpson said he has loved his 26 years in the role – during which time he’s even overseen his nephew’s wedding.

In total, he has conducted 852 marriages and civil partnerships as well as 176 citizenship ceremonies – welcoming 60 nationalities to live in moray as British citizens.

But with the happy part of the job also comes the sad, and Mr Simpson admits it has been hard to oversee the funerals of people he knows from living locally.

However, that local connection has proved valuable in all scenarios – from helping people to grieve, to settling nerves.

Mr Simpson – who is also the vice-president, treasurer and historian of Keith FC – said: “I still remember my first wedding: it was at the Keith Institute and I knew most of the folk there through my personal life – no pressure.

“I especially remember the bride’s grandfather coming up to me and saying ‘Oh, Charlie, I didn’t know you were the hall keeper here’, then the look on his face when I told him I was the registrar and would be conducting the ceremony.

“Each one is a special occasion, and I’ve always treated them in that way – it’s the couple’s happy day. A lot of folk are really nervous, so breaking the ice with a bit of banter always goes down well.

Memorable occasions

“We consider ourselves the bedrock of society, being there for the most important moments in people’s lives: births, deaths and marriages. And we’re a rare breed; not everyone has the empathy or temperament to work in this job.”

One of Mr Simpson’s most memorable moments as registrar was conducting a marriage at his beloved Keith FC for a committee member’s daughter.

He also remembers his sister telling him “this better be good” when it was his own nephew’s turn to wed.

As he gets ready to begin his retirement, Mr Simpson is looking forward to spending more time cycling and running. He also plans to write some Doric poetry about Keith FC, special games and the players.

He added: “I hope to cobble them together and publish them; I’ve got plenty to do. Besides, I realised I’d been here too long when I began marrying those whose births I registered 25 years ago – time to go.”