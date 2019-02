A giant Moray Firth windfarm developer has confirmed it found nearly 20 unexploded bombs (UXO) following an survey at the site.

EDP Renewables said last night that it will undertake procedures to detonate or remove the 18 devices at the 950 megawatt (MW) Moray East Offshore Windfarm project.

Fifteen bombs were located on the North Sea windfarm site itself, with one cluster holding five explosives.

The remaining explosives were found in the corridor leading to shore.