Moray Firth dolphins spotted in Netherlands and Ireland

Bottlenose dolphins from the north-east have been spotted as far away as the Netherlands and Ireland, according to new images.

Photographs of two dolphins, Spirtle and Mischief, showing the mammals in waters off the southern coast of the Republic of Ireland and near the European mainland.

The pair are easily identifiable due to their unique markings.

Mischief, who was spotted near the Netherlands, has scars on its dorsal fin.

Spirtle has been spotted south west of Ireland and in the Irish Channel in recent months.

The pair are regularly spotted in the Moray Firth and around the Western Isles as part of pods, often containing around a dozen other dolphins.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Researchers from Aberdeen University, based at the Lighthouse Field Station in Cromarty, confirmed the sightings in a new report.

In it, author Barbara Cheney asked if it was a new occurrence, within some unknown factor driving this behaviour, or is it a regular trip for the animals, that is only coming to light now because of social media.

She said: “Is this a first for this population? Or do these dolphins regularly travel further than we realised?

“These sightings have only come to light because two of these dolphins (ID#23 Mischief and ID#1143 Spirtle) have unique and unusual markings that we were able to confidently match to our catalogue.

“And we may not have heard about any of these photos without the presence of social media.”