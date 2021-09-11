Moray figure skaters ‘buzzing’ to return to ice for first time in 18 months

Excited Moray figure skaters were finally able to don their blades and return to the ice once again after a long 18 months.

Moray Figure Skating Club welcomed members back to the ice for the first time this year.

Due to lockdown, the club have been unable to meet and train on the ice since March 2020.

Dozens of keen figure skaters rushed back to the Moray Leisure Centre ice rink, excited to reunite with their club.

Club secretary Emma Marandola said: “Everyone is just buzzing to get back, we’re really excited.”

The sessions this weekend were free for all members returning or joining in for the first time.

She added: “It was in recognition that they haven’t been on the ice for a long time, they’re going to be shaky, so it was like a refresher session just to get them back into it.”

Figure skaters trained throughout lockdown

Although the figure skaters haven’t been able to practice on the ice for 18 months their training didn’t just stop.

The coaches set up one-to-one Facetime sessions with the kids to carry on their off-ice sessions. Some members even bought off-ice skates which have wheels instead of blades.

“I think I was in every carpark in the north-east of Scotland trying to work out where was best for them to skate.” Mrs Marandola laughed.

“The kids have just been super and really tried their best to make the best of a bad situation.

“The dedication that’s been shown by the skaters and the coaches is really something to be admired I think.”

Additionally, while the ice rink at the leisure centre remained closed coaches managed to organise training in both Aberdeen and Inverness for their competitive members.

Everyone is welcome to join

Graeme Summers and Sue Summers-Farrell are a brother-and-sister coaching team for the club. They are the directors of Moray Skating Academy which works in close collaboration with Moray Figure Skating Club and have been coaches since 2002.

New starts are welcome to join the Moray Figure Skating Club from the age of three onwards.

Mrs Marandola stressed that it is not just for children and that adults can join as well.

Pre-booking is essential to comply with Covid guidance. They they are following Moray Leisure Centre guidelines such as Test and Protect and sign in sheets.

They have figure skates, which have two edges on the blade, available to rent and will help with measurements for anyone who wants to buy a pair.

The club also host a Christmas Gala every year, however, due to Covid restrictions they had to cancel the event.

This year they plan on holding a scaled-back version in line with restrictions.

Mrs Marandola said: “It’s a real priority, we’ve just got to give these kids a gala this year after the time we’ve had.”