Moray East offshore wind project ‘on track’ despite Covid-19 delays, director claims

Delays to onshore work should not affect the schedule of Scotland’s largest planned offshore wind farm and will be “full steam ahead” after Covid-19 restrictions lift, according to the project boss.

Marcel Sunier, project director for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, said the 100-turbine development in the Outer Moray Firth has experienced the “knock on effect” of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he claimed that despite the stoppage of some parts of the delivery works the project is “more or less on track”.