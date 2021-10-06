Hopes new Moray gift card will drive sales for local businesses

Moray Council is urging businesses to sign up for a new gift card that is exclusive to the region.

The Moray gift card, supported by Scotland Loves Local, can only be spent in Moray businesses with a goal of boosting the economy following the pandemic.

Scotland’s Town Partnership (STP) is delivering the scheme alongside Perth-based specialist Miconex, helping the council to launch the card across the region.

The gift card’s first year of costs will be covered by the Scottish Government as part of its £10million of support for Scotland Loves Local which means there is no registration costs for businesses.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said the card is a way of thanking businesses in Moray for all the work they did during the peaks of the pandemic.

He said: “The Moray Loves Local Gift Card holds the power to drive significant spending across our local economy, helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people across Moray.

“I’d encourage all businesses and merchants here to sign up to receive payments via the Moray Loves Local Gift Card.

“It’s the perfect way for people throughout Moray to show their support for all that their local businesses have done for them since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Embracing local life

The launch of the Moray Gift Card has also been backed by MSP Tom Arthur, who is Scotland’s minister for community wealth.

He said: “We are delighted to be backing this innovative scheme as part of our pledge to support local businesses and communities within the first 100 days of government.

“The gift card is a quick and efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies.

“Thanks to Scottish Government funding, this is the first of its kind on a national scale and I look forward to seeing businesses benefit from the opportunities it presents.”

The gift cards will be available to purchase later this year and be processed in stores as part of the Mastercard network. Employers are also being encouraged to support other Moray businesses by using the cards as part of their corporate rewards programme.

Phil Prentice, chief officer for STP, added: “We have never valued local life, the people and businesses around us more. The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative embraces that.

“We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal – or making a day of it and doing it all.

“This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.”